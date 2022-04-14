The glamorous St. Regis Brand will be coming to Goa

New Delhi– Marriott International, Inc. announced that it has reached an agreement with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to bring the storied St. Regis brand to Goa. This agreement, which is set to open in October 2022, will bring the brand’s avant-garde spirit, signature Butler Service, cherished rituals, and rich legacy to one of Goa’s most alluring neighbourhoods.

Following a strategic conversion of The Leela Goa, The St. Regis Goa Resort will be the ninth Marriott International hotel in Goa. Beginning in 2022, the resort will undergo a complete transformation in stages. The resort’s owner, Ceres Hotels Private Limited, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad, which is traded on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

“We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to introduce the St. Regisbrand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,” said Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

“The St. Regis Goa Resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands.”

The St. Regis Goa Resort is spread across 49 acres and is located on Mobor Beach, a prime beachfront location in South Goa. The beach, which is surrounded by water on three sides, is popular for dolphin watching, bird watching, and lazy river cruises. This opulent haven of glamour is expected to feature 206 luxurious guestrooms, suites, and villas, as well as a variety of culinary venues, including five specialty restaurants. Guests can expect a sophisticated Drawing Room where they can enjoy the brand’s signature Afternoon Tea, as well as The St. Regis Bar, which will serve a local rendition of the brand’s signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary.

The resort is expected to provide unrivalled recreation and leisure facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre, three swimming pools, a Children’s Club, tennis courts, and a 12-hole golf course. A signature St. Regis Spa will also be built, offering guests a variety of bespoke treatments and experiences. Guests can expect modern, multi-purpose venues that can host weddings, socials, meetings, and conventions, with an estimated 1,183 square metres of meeting space and an additional 1,000 square metres of expansive function lawns overlooking the Mobor beach.

The resort is approximately 28 kilometres south of Goa International Airport and will be accessible via the Dabolim-Cavelossim road over a scenic 60-minute drive through Goan countryside.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Meridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott are among the sixteen brands that operate 129 hotels and resorts in India. (IANS)