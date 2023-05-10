Megna Mukherjee sets travel goals with these sizzling pictures from Maldives

- Advertisement -

When the fashionistas of b-town take a break from working on their projects, these actresses are busy giving us major vacay vibes and beach body goals at stunning locations.

From funky prints to sultry bohemia, Bollywood actresses in bikini sets know how to carry this look in every style with panache.

As Megna Mukherjee shares her chill vibes all the way from Maldives, here’s a peak at some of the highlights from her wanderlust experience.



“Maldives is the most peaceful and serene place I’ve ever been to! It’s heaven for travel enthusiasts and I’m in love with the whole vibe therem,” she says.





“Soneva Fushi is the best resort I’ve ever stayed at, what makes it even better is the Sustainable living and the barefoot way of life. We stayed at the over water villa which had a slide and this brought out the child in me. The Island is surrounded by coral infested waters as far as the eye can see and the ocean water is the clearest I’ve ever seen. It was truly an experience of a lifetime,” she adds.