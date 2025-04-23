Terrorists Seek to Spread Fear, Must Be Met with Iron Resolve: Sadhguru on Pahalgam Attack

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling for decisive and unwavering action against those responsible.

Speaking out on social media Wednesday, Sadhguru denounced the deadly assault that left 26 civilians dead in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists targeted a group of tourists. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sadhguru wrote:

“The purpose of terrorism is not conventional warfare but to cripple a society with fear. Its goal is to spread panic, create division, disrupt economic progress, and sow lawlessness at every level.”

He urged a firm national stance in response to such attacks, saying, “If we want to preserve and nurture the sovereignty of this nation, these elements must be dealt with an iron hand and a steely long-term resolve.”

Sadhguru also addressed the need for systemic, long-term strategies to combat the root causes of extremism. He emphasized the importance of equitable access to education, economic opportunities, and social welfare.

“There are larger, long-term solutions—ensuring a more equitable distribution of education, opportunities, and welfare across society,” he noted.

Highlighting the need for national unity in the face of terror, he added, “Now, more than ever, it is vital to stand united beyond religion, caste, creed, or political divides and support our security forces in fulfilling their duty to protect the nation.”

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in recent years, saw terrorists open fire on a crowd of civilians, triggering a nationwide outcry. In the aftermath, Indian security forces launched an intensive manhunt and counter-terrorism operation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed a high-level team, led by an Inspector General, to assist local authorities in the ongoing probe. (Source: IANS)