Terrorist arrested in J&K’s Reasi, major attack averted

Jammu– A hybrid terrorist, who was in touch with his handlers in Pakistan, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said on Thursday, adding that a major terror strike has been averted.

Police identified the terrorist as Zaffar Iqbal, a resident of Mahore tehsil of Reasi. He was in touch with the terrorist handlers in Pakistan.

Iqbal was arrested by the Reasi police in association with the security forces.

Police said two pistol (Glock) with four magazines, 22 rounds 9mm Live, one grenade, and Rs 1,81,000, which was to be used for terror-related activities, was also recovered after his disclosure.

“The arrested terrorist Zaffar was in touch with terror groups and with his arrest a major terror strike has been averted,” police said. (IANS)