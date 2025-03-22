Telugu Association of Greater Boston (TAGB) to Celebrate Ugadi 2025 with a Grand Cultural Extravaganza

- Advertisement -

Worcester, MA—The Telugu Association of Greater Boston (TAGB), a premier non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Telugu culture in the Greater Boston and New England region, is set to host its Annual Ugadi Celebration on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the iconic Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA.

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is one of the most significant festivals for Telugu-speaking communities worldwide. It symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural heritage.

TAGB President Srinivas Gondi expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “Ugadi is a time of joy, reflection, and togetherness. We look forward to welcoming the community to celebrate this vibrant festival with traditional music, dance, and festivities that highlight our rich heritage.”

The celebration will feature an exciting lineup of cultural programs, including classical and folk dance performances, melodious music concerts, and engaging activities for all ages. Attendees will also have the opportunity to indulge in authentic Telugu cuisine, adding to the festive spirit.

Mechanics Hall, known for its historic charm and grandeur, provides a fitting venue to host this significant gathering. With its mission of preserving and celebrating Telugu traditions, TAGB has been serving the Indian community in New England for over 41 years.

“This event is more than just a celebration—it is an opportunity to bring together families, friends, and generations to cherish our traditions and strengthen our community bonds,” added Mr. Gondi.

TAGB invites all Telugu and Indian community members to join in this festive occasion and experience the essence of Ugadi with joy and camaraderie.

For more details, ticket information, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit TAGB’s official website or contact the event organizers.