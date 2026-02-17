Tarique Rahman Sworn In as Bangladesh’s 11th Prime Minister After BNP Election Victory

- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in on Tuesday as the country’s 11th prime minister following his party’s decisive victory in the 13th parliamentary elections.

The oath of office was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the South Plaza of the National Parliament complex in Dhaka. Soon after Rahman took the oath, members of his new cabinet were also sworn in, including senior BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and others.

The new government comprises a 50-member cabinet, including 25 ministers, 24 state ministers, and three technocrats. According to local media reports, the cabinet includes several first-time ministers, with some leaders entering the government after winning their maiden parliamentary elections.

Earlier in the day, all 209 winning BNP candidates were sworn in as members of Parliament but declined to take the Constitution Reform Council oath. BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said the party chief had directed newly elected MPs not to sign the council form, arguing they were not elected as members of that body.

Following the BNP’s stance, parties from the 11-member alliance, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, and the National Citizens’ Party, initially refused to take parliamentary oaths. However, members from the Jamaat-led alliance, independent candidates, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh later proceeded with the oath-taking, followed by six newly elected NCP lawmakers.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the parliamentary oaths in accordance with the Constitution, marking the first time in Bangladesh’s history that a chief election commissioner has overseen the swearing-in of newly elected MPs.

Rahman was elected leader of the BNP after the results, paving the way for him to become leader of the House and prime minister. The 13th parliamentary elections were held on February 12 alongside a referendum on the July National Charter in 299 of the country’s 300 constituencies.

The BNP secured 209 seats in Parliament, while Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats. Rahman, who won from two constituencies, vacated the Bogura-6 seat for a by-election and took oath as a lawmaker from the Dhaka-17 constituency.

Bangladesh has not had a male prime minister in nearly 35 years. Analysts say the new government faces significant challenges, including restoring stability and addressing rising Islamist extremism following the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration. (Source: IANS)