Sunny Kaushal: Eminem Was My Introduction to Rap

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Kaushal, who recently dropped his Punjabi rap track Mid Air Freeverse, revealed that his first encounter with rap music came through none other than global icon Eminem — famously known as the “Rap God.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind his latest track, Sunny shared that the idea struck him mid-flight during a journey from Delhi to Mumbai. “I was running late to the airport and missed my coffee. As soon as I got on the plane, I asked the flight attendant for one — and ended up burning my tongue. That’s how the first line of the song originated,” he said.

With just a pen and paper in hand, Sunny wrote the lyrics during the two-hour flight, channeling his thoughts into verse. His passion for writing music began during the pandemic, when film shoots came to a halt. “It started as a creative outlet. Shoots weren’t happening — for a month, two months, and then even longer. Writing became my way of expressing myself,” he explained.

Discovering that lyricism came naturally, Sunny delved deeper into the art form. “I started learning the craft — understanding techniques, timing, how to structure rhymes,” he said. “I’d watch YouTube videos on improving rhyme schemes and delivery.”

His musical inspirations span cultures and languages, from Eminem and Punjabi rap pioneer Bohemia to contemporary artist Karan Aujla. “Lose Yourself was my first hip-hop song,” he recalled. “Then Bohemia blew my mind by bringing rap into Punjabi. It made me realize that you can express emotions in your own language, and still have it hit just as hard.”

For Sunny, music — and poetry in particular — is a form of emotional journaling. “I make music when I get the time. It’s personal. It’s how I process what I feel,” he said.

Before stepping in front of the camera, Sunny worked as an assistant director on films like My Friend Pinto and Gunday. He made his acting debut in the 2016 film Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, but gained wider recognition with his role in the sports drama Gold.

Since then, he has earned acclaim for performances in projects like the web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye and films such as Shiddat, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and the upcoming Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Sunny Kaushal continues to build a career that bridges cinematic storytelling with a personal, rhythmic voice — now both onscreen and in music. (Source: IANS)