Meta Appoints Arun Srinivas as Managing Director and Head for India

New Delhi– Meta has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as its new Managing Director and Head for India, as the tech giant strengthens its leadership in one of its most important global markets.

The appointment comes as Sandhya Devanathan, previously Head of India, takes on an expanded role overseeing both India and Southeast Asia. Srinivas, currently Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta India, will officially assume his new position on July 1, 2025, and continue to report to Devanathan.

“In line with our focus on accelerating innovation and growth in India, we are pleased to appoint Arun Srinivas as Managing Director and Head for Meta in India,” the company said in a statement. “He will be responsible for aligning our business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve our partners and clients while continuing to support Meta’s long-term growth in India.”

As Managing Director, Srinivas will lead Meta’s efforts to deepen strategic relationships with India’s top brands, advertisers, developers, and partners. His appointment highlights Meta’s commitment to India as a critical market for its products and technologies, including AI, Reels, WhatsApp, and messaging solutions.

“India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and digital innovation,” said Devanathan, Vice President for India and Southeast Asia at Meta. “Arun’s proven leadership in building high-performing teams and driving innovation makes him the ideal person to lead our efforts in this dynamic market. He will work closely with me as we scale our business in India.”

A postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, Srinivas brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles. Prior to joining Meta in 2020, he held senior positions at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, Ola, and WestBridge Capital. At Meta, he has played a key role in building its ads business and leading partnerships with major advertisers and agencies.

Srinivas’s elevation reflects Meta’s strategic focus on India, where the company is a leader in digital advertising and a major player in the country’s tech ecosystem. (Source: IANS)