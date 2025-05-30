Suniel Shetty Praises Paresh Rawal as a ‘Wonderful Human Being’ Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Dispute

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– As veteran actor Paresh Rawal turned 70 on Friday, his Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute, calling Rawal a “wonderful human being” amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the third installment of the popular comedy franchise.

Taking to social media platform X, Shetty shared a warm birthday message: “To the man… who is a powerhouse of both wit and wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always.” He accompanied the post with a photo of the two actors facing the camera together, symbolizing their long-standing camaraderie.

The birthday tribute comes amid a growing rift between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, following reports that Rawal had exited Hera Pheri 3. The situation escalated when Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, reportedly filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Rawal for walking away from the project.

While the studio has been vocal about the legal action, Hera Pheri’s original producer Firoz Nadiadwala has remained notably silent, prompting further speculation.

A source close to Rawal offered perspective on the actor’s longstanding contributions to projects involving Kumar. Speaking to IANS, the source said, “Let’s not forget, ‘OMG’ was a film Paresh ji helped develop from the ground up. It was adapted from a play he had performed for years. He trusted Akshay Kumar deeply and chose to produce the film out of that respect and bond.”

The source went on to reveal that Rawal had similarly developed the concept for what eventually became OMG 2, originally intended as a standalone film rather than a sequel. “The script was his. The role was written for him. But when the project was rebranded as a sequel, Paresh ji stepped away quietly, without conflict or legal dispute,” the source said.

Despite the current tensions, Shetty’s public praise of Rawal signals continued respect and affection for the veteran actor within the industry. Rawal, known for his sharp comedic timing and dramatic range, remains a beloved figure in Indian cinema as he celebrates his milestone 70th birthday. (Source: IANS)