Badshah Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute and Intimate Family Gathering

Mumbai– Rapper and singer Badshah marked a special occasion with an emotional tribute to his mother on her birthday, celebrating the day with close family in an intimate gathering filled with love and laughter.

Sharing moments from the celebration on Instagram, Badshah posted a few heartfelt pictures with the caption: “The one who gave me birth was born today. Mummy ka birthday hai, sab wish kardo,” followed by three heart emojis. The snapshots captured joyful scenes from the cake-cutting ceremony, with Badshah, his mother, sister, and father making cherished memories — from feeding each other cake to sharing warm laughs.

Fans and well-wishers quickly flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for his mother, adding to the love surrounding the celebration.

On the professional front, Badshah is set to hit the basketball court in the first-ever BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game, a collaboration between the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser.

Expressing his excitement, the rapper said, “Basketball and hip-hop have always gone hand in hand—and the NBA has always been a huge part of my world. Playing in the BUDX NBA House celebrity game is going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the heat on court, jam with the fans, and be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport, music, and culture in India.”

Badshah will play for Team Fisher alongside Arvind Krishna, Varun Sood, Simran Kaur, Harman Singha, and Sonia Rathee, under the leadership of Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG. Opposing them, Team Payton will include Disha Patani, Melvin Louis, Rannvijay Singha, Shireen Limaye, Dhruv Barman, and Ankur Rathee, with founder and CEO Anand S Ahuja serving as captain.

The star-studded event will take place on June 7–8 at DOME, SVP Stadium in Mumbai, promising two days of action-packed basketball, music, and cultural festivities. (Source: IANS)