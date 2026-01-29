Sunaina Roshan Opens Up About Struggle With Alcohol and Junk Food Addiction

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Sunaina Roshan, sister of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, has spoken candidly about her personal battle with addiction, revealing how acknowledging her struggles with alcohol, junk food, and sweets became a life-changing turning point.

In a video shared on social media, Sunaina reflected on the difficulty of confronting her addiction and the impact that acceptance had on her recovery journey.

“The hardest thing I ever did was admit that I had a problem, but it changed everything,” she said.

She noted that addiction often goes unnoticed and can take many forms. “Addiction can take many forms, food, alcohol, even habits we don’t realise we’re clinging to,” Sunaina said.

Detailing her experience, she shared that she struggled not only with alcoholism but also with an unhealthy dependence on sweets and junk food. “I struggled with alcoholism and at one point an unhealthy relationship with sweets and junk food. It wasn’t easy,” she admitted.

Sunaina emphasized that the right mindset and a strong support system played a critical role in her recovery. “With the right mindset, support and the courage to talk about it, I was able to pull myself out,” she said. Stressing that addiction should not define a person, she added, “Addiction does not define you, but it does demand that you face it.”

Encouraging others who may be dealing with similar challenges, Sunaina highlighted the importance of seeking help and being patient with oneself. “You don’t have to do it alone. It’s not about perfection, it’s about progress,” she said.

She concluded her message by urging people to approach recovery one step at a time. “Don’t be afraid to reach out for support. You are unbreakable,” she added.

Hrithik Roshan, along with their parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, responded in the comments section of the video, praising Sunaina’s strength and resilience.

Sunaina Roshan, daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has previously spoken openly about her long and challenging health journey. Over the years, she has battled serious medical conditions, including cancer and a brain-related illness, and has spoken about emerging from those experiences stronger and healthier. (Source: IANS)