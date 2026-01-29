Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Akshay Kumar Teases Mouni Roy, Calls Her a “Naagin” on Wheel of Fortune

MUMBAI, India — Akshay Kumar had some playful fun with Mouni Roy in a new promo for Wheel of Fortune, where she appeared alongside Karisma Kapoor.

During the game, Mouni accidentally gave away an answer, prompting Akshay to jokingly scold her, saying, “Yeh sarvjanik game nahin hai.” The fun didn’t stop there. When Mouni’s wheel landed on a snake, Akshay teased her with her famous TV role, declaring, “Garv se bolo, hum Naagin hai!”

The trio later broke into a quick dance to “Main naagin, tu sapera,” keeping the mood light and cheeky.

Akshay also shared a throwback from the shoot of Gold, recalling how he once posed as a journalist and secretly interviewed Mouni for 35 minutes before revealing himself — a prank that left her in tears and him feeling guilty.

Ananya Panday Feeds Cows, Offers Prayers During Temple Visit

MUMBAI, India — Ananya Panday turned to faith and compassion during a recent visit to a Lord Shiva temple, where she was seen performing Gau Seva and offering prayers.

The actress shared photos showing her seated inside the temple in a yellow traditional outfit, holding a coconut while praying. Other images captured her feeding cows at a cowshed, with a tilak visible on her forehead. The post also included pictures of a Shiva statue and a dog resting peacefully nearby.

Sharing the moments online, Ananya captioned the post, “Om Namaha Parvate Pataye Har Har Mahadev,” along with a trishul emoji.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film, released on December 25, 2025, received a muted response at the box office.

Kiara Advani’s Bold Red Lips Spark Lip Filler Buzz Online

MUMBAI, India — Kiara Advani set social media buzzing after posting a close-up video flaunting a bold matte red lipstick, quickly triggering speculation about lip fillers.

While many fans praised her glamorous look, others zoomed in on her lips, with comments like “Lip filler,” “obviously it’s a filler,” and “lips ruined” popping up under the post. Kiara kept it simple, captioning the video “#ThursdayMood,” as she posed in a white outfit with her hair styled in loose waves.

Despite the chatter, 2025 has been a strong year for the actress. Kiara welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Saraaha, and also earned praise for her bikini look in War 2.

Late last year, Kiara shared an emotional note from her mother written just before she returned to work after motherhood, encouraging her to shine even brighter and reminding her that motherhood had only doubled her strength.

Zeenat Aman Says Life Is a Mess, Enjoys Veg Biryani and Doesn’t Care Who Objects

MUMBAI, India — Zeenat Aman got candid and philosophical in a recent social media post, reminding fans that “no life is neat” while sharing glimpses from her time in Jaipur — and a plate of veg biryani.

Posting photos from the Jaipur Literature Festival, the veteran actress reflected on how appearances often hide reality. “The truth is no life is neat,” she wrote, adding that every life is shaped by unseen struggles and contradictions. “All lived lives are a mess.”

Alongside the introspection, Zeenat shared personal moments from her trip, including reading books, soaking in Jaipur’s evening light, and enjoying vegetarian biryani — cheekily asking fans not to “bash” her over it. She also offered small peeks into her everyday world, from favorite books and lip balms to crime thrillers and her dog waiting by the window.

Wrapping up the post, she urged followers to stop chasing perfection. “Find soothe in the knowledge that the neatness of life is a myth,” she wrote, encouraging fans to embrace life’s messiness instead.

Zeenat Aman, now in her mid-70s, continues to charm fans with her sharp wit and reflective writing, decades after iconic roles in films like Don, Qurbani, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Dia Mirza Says Time Slows Down When She’s With Her “Boys”

MUMBAI, India — Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt glimpse into family time, saying moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan make life slow down.

Posting photos from what appeared to be a museum visit, Dia showed Avyaan soaking in history and art, including a moment in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Another picture captured father and son exploring the space together, while a final snap showed Dia laughing with her child in the car.

“These are the moments that truly enrich us,” Dia wrote, adding that being with her family brings “unhurried contemplation, gentle laughter, and love that needs no words.”

The actress, known for often sharing intimate family moments online, was recently also hit by nostalgia as her film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein approaches its 25th anniversary in 2026. (Source: IANS)