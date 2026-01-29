Economic Survey Warns Lifestyle Shifts and Ultra-Processed Foods Are Driving Obesity Surge in India

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Obesity is rising at an alarming rate in India and has emerged as a major public health challenge, driven by unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, and the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods, according to the Economic Survey for 2025–26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The survey, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said changing lifestyles, including sedentary habits, increased intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and environmental factors are contributing to the worsening trend.

“It is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, impacting both urban and rural populations,” the survey said.

Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019–21, the report noted that 24 percent of Indian women and 23 percent of Indian men are overweight or obese. Among women aged 15 to 49 years, 6.4 percent are obese, while 4.0 percent of men in the same age group fall into the obese category. The prevalence of excess weight among children under five rose from 2.1 percent in 2015–16 to 3.4 percent in 2019–21.

The survey estimated that more than 3.3 crore children in India were obese in 2020, with projections indicating the number could rise to 8.3 crore by 2035.

It also raised concern over the rapid expansion of the ultra-processed food market in India, saying it is displacing traditional dietary patterns, worsening diet quality, and increasing the risk of multiple chronic diseases.

“India is one of the fastest-growing markets for UPF sales. It grew by more than 150 per cent from 2009 to 2023. Retail sales of UPFs in India surged from $0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly $38 billion in 2019, a 40-fold rise. It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women. This mirrors the global rise of obesity, parallel to dietary shifts,” the survey said.

“The rising use of UPFs imposes a substantial economic cost through higher healthcare spending, lost productivity, and long-term fiscal strain,” it added.

The Economic Survey highlighted several government initiatives aimed at preventing and managing obesity, including POSHAN Abhiyaan and Poshan 2.0, the Fit India Movement, Khelo India, Eat Right India, the nationwide awareness campaign ‘Aaj Se Thoda Kam,’ Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the School Health Programme, and the promotion of yoga.

According to the survey, these interventions are designed to promote a holistic approach integrating nutrition, physical activity, food safety, and lifestyle changes, with the goal of building a healthier and stronger population. (Source: IANS)