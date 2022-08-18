Sudbury’s Paani Indian Cuisine Opens Outdoor Seating Through Summer and Into Autumn

- Advertisement -

Sudbury, MA- Paani Indian Cuisine, which has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts, announced that it will be extending its popular outdoor seating option through the summer and into autumn of 2022.

“We’re so pleased at Paani to be able to offer our guests the experience of delicious food in scenic ambiance this summer, and look forward to providing it throughout the fall,” said Vimi Verma, proprietor of Paani and former Boston television producer and host of the weekly show Asian Entertainment TV.

Situated in a beautiful location in Sudbury, Paani seats 75 guests with an outside patio seating for 35. The restaurant is located at 530 A Boston Post Road in Sudbury, MA, right off Route 20.

Paani Indian Cuisine has been ranked as one of the best Indian restaurants in Massachusetts by Best Things Massachusetts and is the only woman-owned Indian restaurant in Greater Boston. It serves both North and South Indian cuisine, and includes a bar, ambiance and an open layout with big windows looking outside. It offers buffets for lunch and a variety of food menus for dinner, including soups and salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers and main course entries and seafood.

In addition to providing a fine dining experience at the restaurant, Paani also provides catering services for special occasions, corporate events and weddings. To book, please visit Paani’s website at http://www.paani-restaurant.com/.