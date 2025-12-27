Spiritual Supernatural Thriller ‘Trikanda’ Likely to Hit Screens on January 23

- Advertisement -

Chennai–The makers of director Mani Thellagutie’s upcoming spiritual supernatural thriller Trikanda, starring Mahendran and Shraddha Das in the lead roles, are considering a theatrical release on January 23 next year.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, producer Srinivas said the film was shot over a span of 60 to 70 days across locations in Chennai and Hyderabad. Explaining the rationale behind the proposed release date, he said the team is keen to time the film’s release keeping its core audience in mind.

“We are considering releasing the film on January 23 next year because devout believers of God are our target audience. Many of them travel to Sabarimala on pilgrimage. We want to release the film once they return. However, nothing has been finalised yet,” Srinivas said.

The trailer of Trikanda was recently unveiled at Prasad Lab in Chennai in the presence of media representatives. Packed with striking visuals, the trailer sets the tone for an intense battle between good and evil. It opens with ominous sequences of dark forces at work, accompanied by a voiceover that says, “We wage a war for it to dawn. But the war waged by this demon of darkness is to prevent dawn from arriving forever.”

As fear grips the devout, another voice warns of impending doom, suggesting that a powerful force has fallen into the wrong hands, threatening the very existence of the world. The trailer then introduces Mahendran’s character through high-octane action sequences, positioning him as a key force in the unfolding conflict.

Shraddha Das is seen playing a psychiatrist who handles complex cases. In a crucial twist, her character initially believes a patient is suffering from bipolar disorder, only for it to emerge that he is actually under the influence of sinister supernatural forces. The narrative promises a gripping clash between faith, science and dark powers.

Apart from Mahendran and Shraddha Das, the film features Ajay, Sahithi Avancha, Nandha Durairaj, Amani, Master Mahendran, Robo Shankar, Rowdy Rohini, ETV Prabhakar, Ambati Arjun, Spyder Sanjay, Kalloori Vinoth and Sai Dheena in significant roles.

Trikanda also boasts a strong technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Pavan Chenna, while music has been composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Shajith Humayun. Art direction is by C.S. Saimani, with lyrics penned by Mutamil and Vivek. Action sequences have been choreographed by Anji, Nandu, Venkat Diamond and Shanker, while dance choreography is by Suchitra Chandrabose.

The film is produced by Radhika Srinivas and presented by Rithvik Vetsha. (Source: IANS)