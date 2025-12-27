New Illustrated Book Revisits Untold Stories of Kashmiri Hindus During Partition

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–Author and speech pathologist Dr Sapna Bhat, along with film-writer, producer and author Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, have announced the release of their new illustrated book The Book That Saved Me – At the Crossroads of Destiny: Kashmir 1947, an Untold Tale of Courage. The book has been published by Highbrow Scribes Publications.

The work chronicles the lived experiences of Kashmiri Hindus during the Partition of 1947, focusing on themes of displacement, survival and cultural continuity. Through a blend of narrative and detailed illustrations, the book seeks to document personal histories that have largely remained outside mainstream historical and cinematic representations.

A distinctive feature of the book is its illustrated format. According to the authors, the visuals are based on extensive research and aim to authentically depict Kashmiri Hindu life, including traditional attire, cuisine, language and everyday practices. The illustrations attempt to capture the region’s layered cultural and ethnic textures, which the authors note are often oversimplified or overlooked in popular portrayals of Kashmir.

At the centre of the narrative is Princess Veena, a character who is forced to flee her home in Khaplu amid the upheaval of Partition. Her journey across harsh terrain and unfamiliar lands is accompanied by a single possession—a book—which becomes both a source of strength and a symbol of continuity. The story explores ideas of lineage, memory and the sustaining power of stories during times of rupture.

Through Veena’s journey, the book reflects on the trauma of forced migration, the erosion of cultural roots, and the long-lasting impact of displacement on survivors and subsequent generations. It also highlights resilience and the efforts to rebuild lives while holding on to core values shaped by faith, compassion and moral responsibility.

Bhat is a speech pathologist by profession and an author with a long-standing interest in memory, trauma and intergenerational narratives. Her work often draws on lived experiences and oral histories, blending professional insight with storytelling to explore the psychological and cultural dimensions of loss and survival.

Kachroo Bhide is a film-writer, producer and author with experience across cinema and literature. Her work spans storytelling for screen and print, with a focus on nuanced narratives rooted in history, identity and social change. Through her writing and production work, she has consistently explored themes of heritage and human resilience.

The Book That Saved Me adds to the growing body of literature revisiting Partition through personal and community narratives, offering readers a visual and literary account of an often underrepresented chapter in South Asian history.