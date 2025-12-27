From Ranbir to Ranveer — Actors Who Defined the First Quarter of the 21st Century

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–As the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, it offers the perfect moment to look back at the actors who debuted during this era and went on to shape modern Hindi cinema. From larger-than-life superstars to performers who redefined storytelling with realism, these actors not only ruled the box office but also won audiences’ hearts with memorable performances and evolving screen personas.

Hrithik Roshan

Any conversation about 21st-century Bollywood stardom begins with Hrithik Roshan. Making a sensational debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Hrithik instantly became a phenomenon. Over the next 25 years, he built a versatile filmography that includes Koi… Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and War. With the Krrish franchise, he also emerged as India’s first true homegrown superhero.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan entered the industry in 2000 with Refugee and steadily carved out his own space despite towering expectations. He delivered solo successes such as Guru and Bunty Aur Babli, while also being a key part of popular ensemble films including Dhoom, Dostana, Happy New Year and Housefull 3. His journey reflects resilience and reinvention.

Ranbir Kapoor

Since his debut in 2007 with Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one of the most bankable and critically acclaimed actors of his generation. Known for his ability to slip effortlessly into complex characters, he impressed audiences as the relatable young man in Wake Up Sid, the intense artist in Rockstar, and the lovable optimist in Barfi!. His performances have consistently set benchmarks for contemporary acting.

Ranveer Singh

Bursting onto the scene with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, Ranveer Singh brought unmatched energy and fearlessness to Bollywood. Over the years, he transformed himself with roles in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. His chameleon-like versatility and recent success with Dhurandhar have firmly cemented his place among the era’s biggest stars.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s journey began in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, but it was his evolution as a performer that truly stood out. From the charming Aditya in Jab We Met to the gritty characters in Kaminey, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh, Shahid has consistently pushed boundaries, proving his depth and range as an actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana redefined mainstream cinema with his unconventional choices. Starting with Vicky Donor in 2012, he went on to deliver socially relevant yet entertaining films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Andhadhun. His films sparked conversations while remaining commercially successful.

Vicky Kaushal

Few journeys have been as organic and impactful as Vicky Kaushal’s. From his powerful debut in Masaan (2015) to critically and commercially acclaimed films like Raazi, Uri, Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur and Chhaava, Vicky’s rise reflects sheer talent, discipline and an unwavering commitment to craft.

Kartik Aaryan

An outsider who steadily climbed the ladder, Kartik Aaryan made his mark with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Over time, he evolved into a reliable box-office draw, culminating in the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. With upcoming projects already generating buzz, his journey continues to inspire aspiring actors.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao represents the triumph of content-driven cinema. Beginning with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and gaining recognition through Kai Po Che! and Shahid, he further solidified his reputation with films like Queen, Aligarh, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree. His performances consistently blur the line between actor and character.

Varun Dhawan

Rounding off the list is Varun Dhawan, who debuted in 2012 with Student of the Year. Known initially for romantic comedies such as Main Tera Hero and the Dulhania series, Varun later showcased his versatility with films like Badlapur, ABCD 2 and Kalank, proving his range beyond the commercial space.

Together, these actors not only dominated the first 25 years of the century but also shaped the evolution of Hindi cinema — balancing stardom with substance, and spectacle with storytelling. (Source: IANS)