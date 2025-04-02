Sonu Nigam sings his first Wari song from ‘Devmanus’ starring Mahesh Manjrekar

Mumbai– Playback singer Sonu Nigam has gone behind the mic for the song ‘Panduranga’ from the upcoming Marathi film ‘Devmanus’.

The song has been composed by duo Rohan Rohan with lyrics penned by Prasad Madpuwar, and takes listeners on a spiritual journey of devotion. The video of the song features Mahesh Manjrekar from the Wari pilgrimage, and captures his emotional and spiritual awakening during this journey.

Talking about his experience of crooning the song, Sonu Nigam shared, “‘Panduranga’ is my first Wari song, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. At the studio when Rohan Rohan played the song for me, I was so touched by the spiritual impact of the song. The track beautifully encapsulates the spirit of a devotional journey and the unwavering faith of Lord Vitthal’s devotees. Then I asked them to help me understand the true meaning of the lyrics, as they contain some very traditional words that are new to me. I am sure my ode to Vitthal will touch listeners as much as it touched me”.

The film also stars Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave, and is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

Music Composer duo Rohan Rohan added, “Sonu Nigam was our first choice for ‘Panduranga’, as the song demands a soothing, serene voice, and Sonu perfectly brings that essence, elevating the spiritual mood. Recording this track has been an incredible journey and we’re excited for the audience to witness this magical collaboration”.

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films, with its soundtrack distributed by Universal Music India. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 25, 2025. (IANS)