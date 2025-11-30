Sonu Nigam Performs 30 Songs Non-Stop in Hyderabad, Calls Audience ‘Rejuvenating’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Singer Sonu Nigam wowed fans in Hyderabad with a marathon performance, singing 30 songs consecutively without a break, and described the experience as deeply energizing.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Nigam said the city’s audience inspired him to push his limits. “I extended the show because Hyderabad listens with its heart. Despite travelling and performing across the US, Canada, and India these past few days, the moment I stepped on stage tonight, I felt recharged,” he said. “Hyderabad’s audiences understand music, they feel it. That energy pushed me to give them everything I had. I’m already dreaming up something entirely new for Ahmedabad next month.”

The concert, conceptualized by BookMyShow and organized by NR Talent & Event Management, was extended by 30 minutes due to the overwhelming audience response. Nigam performed a mix of soulful ballads like “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, alongside indie hits “Tu, Deewana Tera” and “Ab Mujhe Raat Din”. High-energy tracks such as “Bijuria”, “Pardesia”, and “Mere Dholna” had the crowd on their feet.

Following Hyderabad, Nigam will take his ‘Satrangi Re’ concert series to Ahmedabad on December 21, followed by shows in Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi. (Source: IANS)