Udit Narayan Recalls Nerves Behind Recording Iconic ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Song With Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy

MUMBAI– Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has shared a lighthearted behind-the-scenes story from the recording of the popular song “Koi Mil Gaya” from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, revealing that he was unusually nervous singing alongside Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

The anecdote will be featured in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 16, which is set to turn into a nostalgic celebration as Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy appear on the stage together. The song, composed by Jatin–Lalit, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved melodies and was originally sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik.

Recalling the recording session, Udit Narayan said he felt intimidated stepping into the studio with two powerhouse vocalists. “Jatin-Lalit ne mujhe do sherniyon ke beech khada kar diya,” he said, joking that the music directors had placed him between “two lionesses.” He added that he even asked whether he could record his portion later because of his nervousness.

However, the composer duo encouraged him to go ahead. Udit recalled them responding with, “Do sherni ke beech ek sher toh aa jaye,” urging him to sing despite his hesitation.

Kavita Krishnamurthy, who was also part of the conversation, added her own fond memories of working with Udit Narayan. She said that while he often praises both her and Alka Yagnik, it is Udit himself who ends up stealing the spotlight once the microphone is turned on.

According to Kavita, even a simple hum from Udit Narayan carries immense power. She remarked that when he sings even a small “hey,” the impact of his voice feels as though it “reaches the mountains of the Himalayas.”

She also recalled that while she and Alka Yagnik would rehearse repeatedly to perfect every note, Udit Narayan would deliver his lines with remarkable ease, making the performance appear almost effortless.

The episode is expected to evoke fond memories for fans of classic Bollywood music, highlighting the camaraderie and mutual respect among some of the industry’s most celebrated singers. (Source: IANS)