Singer Ankur Tewari to mentor emerging artists

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– In its first leg in India, Ballantine’s Glassware True Music sets the stage for emerging talent to unleash their true potential in the music industry, and collaborates with musicians Tesher, ManjMusik, and Ankur Tewari to mentor emerging artists.

It is a global platform that goes beyond genre or fame, it represents music communities and the people that make them thrive. In India, Ballantine’s Glassware True Music is set to recognise young artists across trending music genres, empower them to find their voice in the music industry through mentorship and workshops, and give them a platform to unleash their true potential. It has collaborated with Big Bang Music, a new-age music label dedicated to finding superstars in the non-film music space, bridging the gap between pop culture and independent music.

Ankur Tewari, the duo singer of Dil Beparvah, speaks to IANSlife about his current partnership with Ballantine’s Glassware True Music.

Read Excerpt:

Tell us about your process of creating music.

Ankur: The creative process is about expressing what you are feeling, which essentially means you have to be open to feeling things. You need to kind of open yourself to the idea that you can express what you feel and then try and build a story from there. It’s kind of an unknown territory where you kind of submit yourself and then see what happens. You don’t really know how it’s going to turn out but you pretty much try and put yourself in the subconscious state where you can give a form to what you are feeling.

From among your extensive discography, is there a song that is particularly close to your heart? Why?

Ankur: One of the first songs that I wrote, Sabse Peeche Hum Khade, is a song that stayed in my setlist for a very long and it kind of opened many doors for me.

How do you think the music scene has evolved over the years?

Ankur: I mean, it’s become a very interesting market. There’s more money being put in and there’s more system to it than there was earlier, and I feel that it’s still evolving – and evolving in a good way.

What convinces you to take on a project?

Ankur: The heart in it. The more the heart in a project, the more I’m attracted to it.

What upcoming projects are you currently working on?

Ankur: I’m essentially working on a few projects, in 2023, you will see this film called ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. And then I’m also working on ‘The Archies’.

What urged you to join hands with Ballantine’s Glassware True Music?

Ankur: One of the most exciting things about this platform is that I get to meet new artists and understand what they are saying. I feel it’s amazing to collaborate and meet new musicians and see their work.

In your opinion, what is the most unique thing about the property?

Ankur: I feel that the interesting thing is the access that everyone gets to each other – like the access that I get to the artist and the access that the artists get to me in such a formal yet informal kind of setting. I wish something like this was around when I started making music.

How does the platform help bring aspiring talent to the forefront?

Ankur: Just the idea that somebody’s putting money behind a new artist is exciting and I feel that it should continue.

How was the process of mentoring budding talents like Anoushka and Akshath?

Ankur: Both Anoushka and Akshath are working on very exciting songs – they have such clarity of thought, they’re very bold, and they’re out there. It’s amazing to hear new voices and the stories they’re telling – it’s exciting to hear what kind of work they are putting up. (IANS)