Make your healthy summer journey a tasty one

New Delhi– Weight loss can be a daunting task that demands constant attention to diet and lifestyle. However, it’s a misconception that weight loss always means sacrificing taste and indulging in unappetising dry salads. Contrary to popular belief, there are various delicious and exciting foods that can be healthy and tasty.

As India experiences the scorching summer, cold salads can be a refreshing and delightful addition to one’s diet. It’s an excellent option for those opting for a low-carb diet and aiming to maintain a healthy weight. To help you spice up your salad game, ShareChat creator Rashmi R Rai has come up with three no-fuss, refreshing and delicious recipes that will leave you craving more! Please note that Rashmi R Rai is a food creator and not a certified nutritionist or dietician.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a total classic! Cucumber, a low-calorie vegetable is known to have high-water content, hydrating our body from the inside while keeping us full! Load your refrigerators with tonnes of cucumbers this summer because you will definitely make this recipe again and again!

Ingredients:

Cucumber – 2 nos

Boiled black channa – 1 and 1/2 cup

Chopped Tomato – 1 nos

Chopped Onion – 1/2

Lemon juice – 1-2 tablespoons

Granted Paneer – 1/2 cup

Chopped Coriander – 1/2 cup

Mint paste – 1/2 cup

Black pepper – 1-2 tablespoons

Green chilli – chopped 2 teaspoons

Schezwan sauce – 4-6 tablespoons

Salt to taste

Method:

Peel the cucumber, and cut them into two lengthwise pieces, deseed them

Add the boiled black channa, tomato, onion, black pepper, green chilli, mint paste, Schezwan sauce and salt. Mix them all well together.

Add this mix to the deseeded cucumbers

Decorate this with grated paneer, chopped coriander and lemon juice

Serve it fresh and enjoy this healthy snack

Green Moong Salad

A chilled hearty bowl of moong salad is all you need to feel refreshed and energised. Extremely filling, easy to digest, low in calories and rich in protein, this scrumptious salad with moong dal can easily be eaten as a meal.

Ingredients:

Boiled green Moong dal – 1 cup

Chopped Cucumber – 1 cup

Tomato – 1

Pomegranate pearls – 1 cup

Walnut – 1/2 cup

Black pepper powder – 2-3 teaspoons

Olive oil – 3 tablespoon

Chopped Coriander – 1/2 cup

Lemon juice – 1-2 tablespoons

Salt to taste

Method:

Take a bowl and add all the ingredients and mix it well.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes if you like your salad cold and serve immediately

Macaroni Salad

The classic macaroni salad is a must-make every year, and we can’t imagine summer without it! This creamy bowl of goodness, made with elbow macaroni, sliced vegetables and yoghurt is a healthy and delicious alternative to your pasta craving.

Ingredients:

Boiled wheat or multigrain macaroni – 2 cups

Boiled white chana – 1 cup

Chopped tomato – 1 cup

Chopped or diced cucumber – 1 cup

Boiled sweet corn – 1/2 cup

Chopped cabbage – 1 cup

Chopped green chilli – 1-2

Black pepper powder – 1 teaspoon

Chopped onion – 1

Chinese chilli sauce – 1-2 tablespoons

Yoghurt – 1-2 tablespoons

Method:

Boil the chopped cabbage if you like it soft, or use it raw if you like the crunch

Mix all the ingredients well and enjoy the salad (IANS)