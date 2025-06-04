Simar Kaur Shares How Honey Singh and Alfaaz Helped Bring ‘Laal Pari’ to Life in Housefull 5

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Simar Kaur has opened up about her dynamic experience recording the high-energy track Laal Pari for the upcoming comedy blockbuster Housefull 5, crediting collaborators Yo Yo Honey Singh and Alfaaz for helping her tap into the right mood and deliver the song with flair.

Speaking about the recording process, Simar described the infectious energy of the track. “Anyone who listens to Laal Pari will start vibing instantly. We knew from the start it was going to be a hit. I was super excited—maza aane wala hai!”

Reflecting on her collaboration with the two music stars, she said, “Recording with Alfaaz and Honey Sir is always special. I’ve known them both for a long time. It’s always a fun session, and I learn so much from them. Even if I’m only recording for a short time, I do everything I can to get into the zone of the song. I really wanted to do justice to Laal Pari. Alfaaz and Yo Yo were guiding me the whole time—it was a blast.”

Simar also highlighted a unique vocal twist she added to the song. “The hook—Laal Pari—I’ve sung it in two octaves, each with its own essence. The lower octave, especially, brings a different vibe. Try singing it—it’ll get stuck in your head!”

Laal Pari, featuring vocals by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur, and Alfaaz, captures Honey Singh’s signature sound and adds a vibrant musical pulse to Housefull 5. The track also features appearances by several members of the film’s all-star cast, adding to its cinematic appeal.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in Bollywood history, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film is slated to hit theaters on June 6. (Source: IANS)