Shreyas Iyer Stable and Recovering After Spleen Injury, Confirms BCCI

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is in stable condition and showing steady improvement after suffering a spleen laceration during the third One-Day International against Australia in Sydney, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

Iyer was injured while attempting a catch to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a spleen laceration. The 29-year-old batter was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit for observation.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” the BCCI said in its latest update. “The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery.”

The board added that its medical team, in coordination with specialists in both Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress closely.

Although the injury was initially suspected to be a rib issue, further tests confirmed the damage to his spleen, prompting his ICU admission. Sources have since indicated that Iyer has been moved out of intensive care and remains under constant supervision from the team’s medical staff.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team has been in regular contact with Iyer and that his recovery is going well. “We spoke to him the first day we found out he was injured. I called him, but he didn’t have his phone, so I reached out to the physio, Kamlesh. He told me Shreyas was stable,” Yadav said.

“He’s been talking and replying to messages, which is a good sign. There’s a doctor with him, and he’s doing fine. He said he’ll take care of himself for a few more days, but he’s communicating normally, so it’s all positive,” he added.

Iyer’s injury has ruled him out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia, but the BCCI expects him to make a full recovery with continued rest and medical supervision. (Source: IANS)