Sharmila Tagore–Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: Saba Pataudi Celebrates Parents’ Iconic Love Story

Mumbai–Saba Pataudi on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to her parents, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, as the iconic couple marked their wedding anniversary.

Sharing rare photographs of the celebrated duo on Instagram, Saba described them as “one of the most iconic couples in history,” calling her father her “universe” and her mother her guiding Bengali influence.

“Happy Anniversary… To one of the most iconic couples in history! My handsome Dad and beautiful Ma. Abba… my hero and universe. Amma… my Bengali influence and guide. Both of whom I took the best from and became my individual self. The parents I’m blessed to have and love lots,” she wrote.

Saba also fondly recalled a cherished family ritual, revealing that her father would jokingly pretend to forget their anniversary each year, only to surprise Sharmila Tagore with flowers. “Remembering reminding Abba each year, who pretended he had forgotten and bought Ma flowers every time. Our ritual. Miss that,” she added.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were married on December 27, 1968. Together, they have three children — actor Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba.

Known for her affectionate social media posts, Saba often marks special occasions for family members. Recently, she wished her nephew Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday, sharing throwback pictures and describing him as a “beautiful blend of the Khans and Kapoor.” (Source: IANS)