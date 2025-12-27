India Sets Up Women’s Support Hub in Canada to Aid Victims of Abuse and Distress

- Advertisement -

Toronto–In a significant step to support Indian women facing distress abroad, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has launched a dedicated One Stop Centre for Women (OSCW) to provide coordinated assistance in cases of domestic violence, abuse, family conflict, abandonment, exploitation and legal challenges.

The Centre, which will operate from the Indian mission in Toronto, aims to offer beneficiary-centred support by linking affected women to timely counselling, psycho-social care and legal assistance, while also facilitating access to relevant community and social-service resources in Canada.

According to a statement issued by the Consulate, the entire intervention process of the OSCW will function strictly within the framework of Canadian laws. “The One Stop Centre will provide coordinated assistance, including immediate counselling, facilitation of psycho-social support, and coordination of legal advice, ensuring women are guided to appropriate pathways of support,” the statement said.

The Centre will be run by a woman Centre Administrator and will operate a 24×7 helpline to ensure prompt handling of distress calls. Support services will include counselling and emotional assistance through empanelled NGOs. Any financial assistance provided will be on a means-tested basis, in accordance with Government of India rules.

The launch of the OSCW comes in the backdrop of a recent tragic incident in Toronto, where a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman, Himanshi Khurana, was found murdered. Canadian police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant against a 32-year-old Toronto resident, Abdul Ghafoori, who was known to the victim, in connection with the case.

Confirming the development earlier, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto expressed shock and grief over the incident. In a post on X, the Consulate said it was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the killing and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The Consulate also stated that it has been closely monitoring the case and is extending all possible assistance to the family in close coordination with Canadian authorities.

The establishment of the One Stop Centre is being seen as a crucial support mechanism for Indian women in Canada, reinforcing the mission’s commitment to ensuring safety, dignity and timely help for those in distress. (SourceL IANS)