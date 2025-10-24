Shankar Mahadevan Mourns Death of Ad Icon Piyush Pandey: ‘Cannot Believe This’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Music composer Shankar Mahadevan has expressed deep sorrow over the death of legendary advertising executive Piyush Pandey, calling him a “creative genius” and a “dear friend.”

Pandey, who was Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, passed away on October 24 at the age of 70 after battling an infection that had recently worsened, the company said in a statement.

Mahadevan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, posting a photo of Pandey and writing, “Devastated .. He was truly a creative genius, a very dear friend and a human being so full of humor and positive energy! We have worked on numerous projects and each one of them is a landmark piece of work!!! Will miss you my friend … cannot believe this.”

Tributes poured in from across India’s creative and entertainment industries. Actor Gajraj Rao described Pandey as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising,” crediting him for revolutionizing how the field connected with Indian audiences.

“Piyush Pandey sir in my eyes was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front,” Rao wrote. “Their grip on Indian society was amazing, especially he was the advertising guru who understood Rural India better.”

Pandey, a Padma Shri awardee, was one of the most influential figures in modern Indian advertising. Known for his sharp insights into Indian culture and humor, he created some of the nation’s most memorable ad campaigns over the past three decades.

In a message to its employees, Ogilvy said, “It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way.”

Pandey’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian advertising — one defined by creativity, empathy, and a uniquely human touch that reshaped how brands spoke to the nation. (Source: IANS)