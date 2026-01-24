Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘King’ with a powerful roar

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated film King, unveiling a high-impact announcement video that sets the tone for a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Taking to social media, the actor shared striking visuals from the film and confirmed that King will “roar” into cinemas on December 24, 2026. The announcement video opens with the bold word “ROAR” splashed across the screen against a dramatic backdrop, instantly commanding attention. Another frame carries the intriguing line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” hinting at the film’s intense scale and powerful narrative.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a fierce and commanding avatar, sporting a rugged look in a torn white shirt with blood splashed across his face, exuding dominance and raw intensity.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement.”

Earlier, on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday in November last year, the makers of King had unveiled a captivating title video from the upcoming film. The clip opened with a bird’s-eye view of an island facility, accompanied by high-octane action sequences and a gripping voice-over by the actor.

In the voice-over, Shah Rukh Khan appeared to portray a ruthless mercenary who has lost count of how many people he has killed, and is uncertain whether they were good or bad. “100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam,” he says, ending with the title “King.”

Sharing the initial glimpse, production house Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam—#KING. #KingTitleReveal. It’s Showtime! In cinemas 2026.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in key roles. (Source: IANS)