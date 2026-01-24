Upasana Singh dismisses rift rumours with Kapil Sharma, says ‘he is like my younger brother’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actress Upasana Singh, best known for her popular roles on The Kapil Sharma Show, has finally broken her silence on long-standing rumours about a fallout with comedian Kapil Sharma, firmly dismissing speculation of any rift between them.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Upasana clarified that her absence from the comedy show had nothing to do with personal differences, and that she continues to share a warm relationship with Kapil.

“For me, Kapil is still like my younger brother. We talk to each other and share a good bond. If he needs me ever on the show and if I like the character, I would surely go,” she said, putting rumours to rest.

Recalling her time on the show, the actress said the team enjoyed immense popularity, consistently topping the TRP charts for nearly two-and-a-half years. “People enjoyed my character a lot. I became Jag Bua and later Pinky Bua, and both were loved by the audience,” she added.

Speaking about the possibility of returning to the show, Upasana said she remains open to the idea, provided the role offers creative satisfaction. She revealed that when Kapil moved to a different channel and offered her a role again, she did return briefly, but the collaboration did not work out as expected.

“Kapil was extremely busy with his film commitments at that time and did not have the time to work on the detailing of my character. Because of that, it didn’t fully satisfy me as an actor,” she explained.

Emphasising that she harbours no regrets, Upasana said she is content with the direction her life and career have taken. “Whatever God has written for me, that is what I will do,” she said, adding that she is currently happy focusing on her film projects.

Concluding the conversation on a positive note, the actress wished Kapil Sharma and his entire team continued success. (Source: IANS)