Shaan Celebrates 25 Years of Marriage with Heartfelt Tribute to Wife Radhika

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood playback singer Shaan marked his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday with a heartfelt message for his wife, Radhika Mukherjee, reflecting on their enduring love and the journey they’ve shared.

Sharing a photo of the couple on social media, Shaan wrote, “I used to think … 25 years … Silver Jubilee … we will have become so old and washed out by then … ready to retire into the sunset … But with @radhikashaan in my life … every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it … we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun.”

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2000, have been fixtures of the music and entertainment world, often delighting fans with glimpses of their personal life.

In September, Shaan and Radhika were seen enjoying a quiet vacation, taking time away from the rush of daily life. Shaan had shared a romantic video from the trip, featuring him singing “Chaar Kadam” from the movie “PK” while standing on a sunlit balcony with a sweeping view. The tender moment was captured by Radhika, who stepped into the frame for a surprise hand-hold as the sun dipped below the horizon.

Shaan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved voices, has delivered some of the industry’s most memorable songs over the past three decades. His classics, including “Tanha Dil,” “Chand Sifarish,” “Behti Hawa Sa,” “Woh Pehli Baar,” and “Kuch Toh Hua Hai,” remain fan favorites and continue to resonate with listeners old and new.

The singer and Radhika are parents to two sons, Soham and Shubh, and fans poured in congratulatory messages as the couple marked the milestone. (Source: IANS)