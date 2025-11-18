Neeti Mohan Announces New Indie Single ‘Mirza’ to Celebrate Her Birthday

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Popular playback singer Neeti Mohan marked her birthday on Tuesday with the announcement of her new independent single, titled “Mirza,” set for release on November 19, 2025.

The acclaimed vocalist opted for an intimate celebration with her fans, choosing to share the song with them first during a private listening session.

“This birthday feels extra special because I’m celebrating it with my super fans … fans who’ve given me endless love and strength,” Neeti said in a statement. “Instead of a big party, I chose an intimate listening session for my new song ‘Mirza’, where we could sit together, sing together, and share the emotions behind the music. Their energy and connection mean everything to me.”

Fans will get to experience the song live for the first time during a special performance on November 22, where Neeti will take the stage alongside her sisters. The concert will include her biggest hits as well as an exclusive preview of “Mirza.”

Over the past decade, Neeti Mohan has become one of India’s most distinctive voices, known for hit songs such as “Ishq Wala Love,” “Jiya Re,” “Nainowale Ne,” “Tune Maari Entriyaan,” “Kheech Meri Photo,” “Saadi Gali,” and “Nain Matakka.” Her dynamic range and emotive style have won her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

Her career includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in Indian music and film, including A.R. Rahman, Pritam, Vishal–Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra. With each project, Neeti has continued to showcase her versatility and establish a distinct musical identity rooted in artistry and passion.

As she steps into a new year, Neeti’s announcement of “Mirza” marks both a celebration of her birthday and a new chapter in her creative journey. (Source: IANS)