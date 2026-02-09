Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally on Optimism Over India–U.S. Trade Framework

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity markets posted strong gains on Monday for a second straight session, supported by optimism surrounding the announcement of an interim framework for an India–U.S. trade deal.

The benchmark Sensex rose 485 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 84,065, while the Nifty advanced 173 points, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 25,867.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 1.58 percent and the NSE Smallcap 100 jumping 2.64 percent.

Positive cues from other Asian markets helped sustain momentum through the session.

Buying interest was seen across several sectors, including public sector banks, consumer durables, real estate, defense, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles. Information technology stocks traded mixed as investors continued to assess global technology-related developments.

All sectoral indices ended in positive territory. Nifty Media led the gains, surging 4.37 percent, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which rose 3.60 percent. Nifty PSU Bank gained 3.34 percent, Nifty Realty added 2.61 percent, and Nifty Metal climbed 1.56 percent.

Market analysts said participation turned selective after the strong early move, with investors avoiding aggressive positions ahead of key global and domestic macroeconomic cues.

Overall, markets appear to be entering a phase of gradual recovery and consolidation, with near-term direction likely to depend on global macro developments, currency movements, and the durability of risk-on sentiment reflected in foreign fund flows.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.12 percent against the U.S. dollar to 90.68 on Monday.

Technical analysts said immediate support for the Nifty lies in the 25,550–25,600 range, followed by a stronger demand zone near 25,450–25,500.

Bank Nifty continues to consolidate around the 60,500–60,700 zone, a move analysts described as healthy digestion of recent gains rather than a sign of distribution. (Source: IANS)