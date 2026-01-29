Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally for Third Session as Economic Survey Lifts Sentiment

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity markets closed higher for a third consecutive session on Thursday, recovering from early volatility as investor sentiment improved following the release of the annual Economic Survey.

The survey’s optimistic assessment of economic growth and fiscal discipline helped markets shake off a cautious start and finish in positive territory.

According to the Economic Survey, India’s gross domestic product is projected to grow between 6.8 percent and 7.2 percent in the 2026–27 financial year. The report also said the country remains on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent in FY26, reinforcing confidence among investors.

At the close of trade, the Nifty 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 76.15 points, to settle at 25,418.90. The Sensex advanced 0.27 percent, gaining 221.6 points to end at 82,566.37.

Market participants said a sustained breakout above the current range could push the Nifty toward 25,600 to 25,800 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 25,300, followed by a stronger demand zone between 25,160 and 25,200.

Gains were led by metal and infrastructure-related stocks. Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Eternal, and NTPC were among the top performers on the Sensex, rising by as much as 4.5 percent.

Asian Paints, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, and BEL ended the session lower and were among the biggest laggards.

The broader market also showed strength, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closing higher by 0.18 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the standout performer, jumping more than 3 percent. In contrast, the Nifty Healthcare index ended as the worst performer of the day, followed by declines in the Nifty FMCG, Nifty Chemicals, and Nifty Pharma indices.

Analysts said markets were able to extend their winning streak as optimism around India’s growth outlook and fiscal position outweighed concerns stemming from early-session volatility.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat to slightly weaker near 91.94, down 0.12, as markets remained cautious ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. (Source: IANS)