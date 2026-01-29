India’s Divya Deshmukh to Make Norway Chess Women Debut in 2026

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh will make her debut at the Norway Chess Women tournament in 2026, becoming the youngest participant since the event was launched in 2024, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Deshmukh, regarded as one of the leading young talents in women’s chess, will compete in Oslo following a breakthrough season that has established her among the world’s elite players.

“I’m incredibly excited to be competing in Norway Chess. It’s my first time in the country, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what Norway is like. I can’t wait to experience this unique format and compete in such a prestigious tournament. To all the fans rooting for me, thank you for the love and encouragement. See you all there!” Deshmukh said in a statement released by Norway Chess.

In 2025, Deshmukh won the FIDE Women’s World Cup, a victory that earned her the Grandmaster title and secured qualification for the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament. At just 19, she became the fourth Indian woman to attain the GM title, underlining India’s growing stature in international chess.

She has also enjoyed success representing India on the global stage, winning both individual and team gold medals and establishing herself as one of the most promising players of her generation.

Announcing her inclusion, Norway Chess said in a post on X, “Divya Deshmukh joins Norway Chess Women. A new name enters the Norway Chess Women 2026 field. In 2025, Divya won the FIDE Women’s World Cup, earning the Grandmaster title and qualifying for the Women’s Candidates 2026. At 19, she became the fourth Indian woman in history to earn the GM title. Divya has won both individual and team gold with India at the latest Chess Olympiad. In Oslo, she will become the youngest player ever to compete at Norway Chess Women.”

“India continues to produce outstanding young chess talent, and Divya is a great example of that momentum. We’re delighted to welcome her to Norway Chess Women and look forward to engaging a growing Indian chess audience as she makes her debut in Oslo,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, chief operating officer of Norway Chess.

Norway Chess Women, held alongside the flagship Norway Chess tournament, has quickly established itself as one of the premier events on the women’s chess calendar, featuring a distinctive format and many of the world’s top players. (Source: IANS)