Sai Abhyankkar to Compose Music for Rajkumar Periasamy’s Upcoming Dhanush Film

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — Young music composer Sai Abhyankkar will score the music for director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming film starring actor Dhanush in the lead, the film’s makers announced on Thursday.

Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses backing the project, confirmed the development in a post on X, describing the collaboration as a major addition to the film, which is tentatively titled D55.

“Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 – A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading,” the production house wrote.

Responding to the announcement, Sai Abhyankkar expressed his excitement about working with the team, particularly with Dhanush and director Rajkumar Periasamy.

“Super excited and pumped working with @dhanushkraja sir on #D55! My dream collaboration @Rajkumar_KP , dear sir thank you so much !! This is gonna be a very special cooking and thank you dear @theSreyas anna. @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios GIG,” he wrote.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy also welcomed the young composer to the project, praising his talent and enthusiasm.

“You are a Wonder-kid Sai! Excited to have you on board for #D55 as the music composer my brother. God bless you dear @SaiAbhyankkar. Thank you dear @DhanushKRaja sir. #D55 A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. @theSreyas @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @sandy_sashr @vishurams,” the director posted.

The film has generated significant anticipation after the makers revealed that it will be mounted on a grand scale. The excitement intensified further last week when R Take Studios announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films to co-produce the project.

Sai Abhyankkar, just 20 years old, recently made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the song ‘Balti’ after quickly rising to prominence in the Tamil film music industry. He first shot to fame with his independent single ‘Katchi Sera,’ which went viral on social media and drew widespread attention from filmmakers.

Following the success of the track, Sai was quickly signed on to multiple high-profile projects. He is currently composing music for a film starring Simbu and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. He has also been roped in to score music for Suriya’s 45th film and for Pradeep Ranganathan’s next project with Mythri Movie Makers.

In addition, Sai is set to compose music for actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming big-budget film to be directed by Atlee, widely referred to as AA22XA6. The Dhanush–Rajkumar Periasamy project now adds another major collaboration to his rapidly growing filmography. (Source: IANS)