Head Coach Gambhir Says Leaving Out Deserving Players Is the Hardest Part of His Role

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the most difficult responsibility he faces is speaking with players who are left out of the playing XI despite strong performances. The 44-year-old has recently faced criticism from fans and analysts over selection calls, including benching in-form players to adjust combinations.

In a video interview released by the BCCI on Monday, Gambhir was asked how he approaches conversations with players like Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav when they are not included in the lineup. He said the decisions are never easy.

“That is the toughest part for me as a coach, and that is the toughest job I have,” Gambhir said. “There is so much quality sitting on the bench. I know everyone deserves to be part of the playing XI, but ultimately, you can only pick 11 based on what is the best combination to win on that particular day.”

Gambhir emphasized that clear and honest communication is essential when informing a player he will not be playing.

“The communication needs to be very clear, very honest,” he said. “If you tell someone that he is not playing, this is probably the toughest conversation for a coach and for the player as well. I know the player will be upset when he deserves to be part of the XI.”

He also said the current team environment has been positive, with transparency helping manage expectations and reduce misunderstandings.

“This group and the support staff have done brilliantly because it has been a very transparent dressing room, and an honest dressing room,” Gambhir said. He added that such conversations should remain private, rather than becoming the subject of speculation or public debate.

He urged fans and commentators not to assume personal bias or hidden motives behind selections. “If you are honest and straightforward, and what you’re saying comes from your heart, some players do understand that,” he said. (Source: IANS)