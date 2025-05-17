Second Single ‘Aadu Ponmayile’ from Tovino Thomas’s Narivetta Released

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of director Anuraj Manohar’s highly anticipated Malayalam action drama Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, have released the film’s second single, Aadu Ponmayile, much to the excitement of fans and film enthusiasts.

Tovino Thomas took to social media to share the song, writing on X:

“Aadu Ponmayile Song Out Now! #Narivetta In Cinemas May 23.”

The track, a percussion-driven folk number, starts off slowly and gradually builds in rhythm and intensity. The lyrics are penned by Athul Narukara, Pulaya Traditional, and B.K. Harinarayanan, and the song is sung by Athul Narukara and Bindu Chelakkara. Music for the film has been composed by Jakes Bejoy in collaboration with Wayanad Pulaya.

Narivetta, which is based on true events, has garnered significant attention, especially as it marks the Malayalam acting debut of acclaimed Tamil director Cheran. The film has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 23.

The recently released trailer reveals that Tovino Thomas, Cheran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu all portray police officers. While Cheran plays a Tamil officer in a higher rank, Tovino plays a junior officer. The trailer suggests a gripping narrative centered around rebellion and justice, highlighted by the tagline: “When the system betrays, the revolution begins.”

The film is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan, with a script by Abin Joseph. Cinematography is handled by Vijay, while editing is by Shameer Muhammed. The film’s art direction is by Bawa, and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

In an earlier post, Tovino described Narivetta as a political drama that tackles a bold and urgent subject. “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about courageously and debated. I hope this is a film that not only entertains but also lingers in your mind long after you leave the theatre,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his role, Tovino shared that portraying the character was an emotional journey. “I experienced joy, crisis, and pain through this character. Narivetta is a film I’ve been eagerly waiting for in my acting career.” (Source: IANS)