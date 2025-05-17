Ajay Devgn and Son Yug Launch Hindi Trailer of Karate Kid: Legends Featuring Jackie Chan

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, alongside his son Yug, unveiled the Hindi trailer of Karate Kid: Legends in Mumbai on Wednesday. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the father-son duo on an international film project.

Ajay Devgn lends his voice to the iconic character of Mr. Han, played by martial arts legend Jackie Chan, while Yug makes his voice-acting debut as Li Fong, portrayed by Ben Wang. Their real-life bond adds emotional depth to the film’s core narrative—the powerful relationship between a mentor and his protégé.

This also marks a milestone for Ajay Devgn, as it is his first-ever voiceover role in an international film. Yug brings a youthful energy and natural charisma that aligns with the spirit of the Karate Kid franchise, making him a compelling choice to help introduce the story to a new generation of Indian audiences.

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he navigates life at a new school, builds unexpected friendships, and faces off in a dramatic showdown with a local karate champion. Guided by his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and personal growth.

The casting of Ajay and Yug not only reflects a celebration of family and legacy but also represents a symbolic generational crossover, connecting the classic Karate Kid heritage with fresh voices and contemporary storytelling.

Karate Kid: Legends is slated for release in Indian cinemas on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, under the banner of Sony Pictures Entertainment India. (Source: IANS)