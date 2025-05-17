Operation Sindoor Was Just a Trailer, Full Picture Yet to Come: Rajnath Singh

- Advertisement -

New Delhi – Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that Operation Sindoor was only a glimpse of India’s military capability, warning that the full extent of the country’s response will be revealed when the time is right.

“Operation Sindoor isn’t over. What the world saw was just a trailer. The Indian armed forces will show the full picture when the right time comes,” Singh said while addressing air warriors and security personnel at the Indian Air Force base in Bhuj, Gujarat.

In a strongly worded message aimed at Pakistan, Singh condemned the country for continuing to support terrorism. “Pakistan has become a terror factory. Like habitual offenders kept under surveillance, we’ve placed them on probation. A ceasefire is not the end of action—if they repeat their misadventures, our forces will respond firmly. Again.”

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh during the visit, where he lauded the IAF for the swift and effective execution of Operation Sindoor.

“There’s a saying in our country—‘Din mein taare dekhna’ (to see stars in broad daylight). The Made-in-India BrahMos missile lit up their night like day. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to dismantle the terror infrastructure being nurtured across the border,” he declared, as soldiers responded with loud cheers.

Singh reiterated India’s firm stance on counterterrorism, vowing that perpetrators and their backers will be punished, wherever they may be. He emphasized India’s evolving security doctrine, shifting from restraint to retribution.

“Through Operation Sindoor, you’ve shown that ‘Sindoor’ is not just a symbol of adornment, but of courage and unshakable resolve,” he told the troops.

He also raised concerns about international funding to Pakistan, specifically questioning the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Pakistan will divert a large portion of the funds received from the IMF to strengthen its terror infrastructure,” Singh alleged, referring to the $1.023 billion tranche recently released under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility.

Pakistan has been heavily reliant on international financial support to stabilize its economy, but India continues to raise alarm over how those funds might be misused. (Source: IANS)