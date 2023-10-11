Saxophonist Phil Scarff Releases New Indian Classical Recording: “Raga of the Radiant Moon”

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–On Saturday, Oct 28, 2023, Saxophonist Phil Scarff celebrates release of his new Indian classical recording, “Raga of the Radian Moon” [Galloping Goat GGCD-4424], with a concert at Chinmaya Mission Boston.

This concert features noted artists from India. The concert will be held at Chinmaya Mission Boston, 1 Union St, Andover, MA 01810. The show starts at 6:00pm. All ages welcome. General admission $30, students, seniors $25. For tickets visit:

Deeply meditative ragas. Beautifully intricate rhythms. Soaring flights of melodic exploration. Intuitive improvisational interplay. This adventurous and unique collaboration features master musicians hailing from Kolkata, India, sitarist Anjan Saha, and tabla maestro and Ravi Shankar collaborator, Arup Chattopadhyay, teaming up with Boston Hindustani saxophonist Phil Scarff for a captivating set of Indian classical music.

This concert includes a set by Odissi (Indian classical) dancer Kaberi Sen with pre-recorded music, followed by a grand finale featuring Kaberi and all musicians performing together in an exhilarating capstone to the concert.

Selected for the artist rosters of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, SpicMacay and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Anjan Saha’s music reflects the highest standard of Indian classical music today. He has performed extensively in India, US, Europe, and the Middle East.

Pt. Arup Chattopadhyay is one of today’s most outstanding tabla artists. He has performed with many leading artists, including the legendary Ravi Shankar in his tours throughout North America, Europe, and India, including performances in Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center in US; and Barbican Hall in London.

Mesmerizing dancer Kaberi Sen performs Odissi, one of India’s classical dance forms. She has delighted audiences with her performances in India, US, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Raga of the Radiant Moon” features tracks recorded in India at the Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Mahotsav, Sangli, MH, and in virtual concerts for Raaga, Inc., of Fort Myers, FL, and the Rocky Mountain Thyagaraja Utsavam, CO. Scarff is joined by tabla virtuosos Bhushan Parchure of Mumbai, India, and Amit Kavthekar of Boston. This recording features an unusual range of Indian classical styles, including a nod to South Indian saxophone icon, Kadri Gopalnath, a meditative abhang or devotional song, and a sprightly dhun or folk song.