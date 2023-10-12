Are You Ready for Hyderabadi and Karachi Biryani When Boston’s Indians and Pakistanis Gather Together for the First Time to Watch Pakistan vs India World Cup

- Advertisement -

BOSTON- Are you ready for Hyderabadi and Karachi Biryani when Boston’s Indian and Pakistani diaspora gather for the first time to watch Pakistan vs India World Cup together?

“The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is arguably the most intense in sports,” says Prashanth Palakurthi, and philanthropist and sports fan who is behind bringing together Indian-American and Pakistani-American communities together to watch the game on Oct. 14, 2023.

Mr. Palakurthi said that he is delighted that members from both communities agree to watch it together, and hoping to settle two crucial debates:

Which biryani is superior – the one from his hometown, Hyderabad, or the one from Karachi? How many tissues does a person use after his/her team loses to the other one?

India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) and Pakistan Association of Greater Boston (PAGB) have also come together to support this event, hoping to bring fans from both India and Pakistan under one roof to watch the game.

Shehla Gull, President of PAGB< has played an important role in organizing this groundbreaking event.

If you’re interested, here are the details:

Date: Saturday/Oct. 14, 2023

Time: 4.00 AM till end of the game

Location: The Curry House

Address: 418 West Central St., Franklin, MA

Fee: This is a free event. Please contact your IAGB and PAGB to attend the event. Availability is first come first serve basis. Total 50 seats available.

Manas Sahu, founder of The Curry House, said that he and Mr. Palakurthi have been discussing about this idea for quite a while, as India and Pakistan do not play much cricket these days except Asia Cup and World Cup.

“With cricket fever is gripping the world, we thought this will be a great time to make our plans to work,” said Mr. Sahu.

Food: Along with Chai, coffee and Samosa . Hyderabadi and Karachi Biriyani. Cholley-Bhatorey and many other delicious foods will be prepared by The Curry House team.