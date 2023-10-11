Indian Americans for Burlington Celebrate the Grand Annual Diwali Festival at the Burlington Town Common

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA–Indian Americans for Burlington celebrated the grand Annual Diwali festival at the Burlington town common on Oct 1st-2023.

The members of the executive committee and the team worked enthusiastically to create a festive atmosphere for Diwali that was brimming with color and joy. More than 1,000 people came to the event.

The captivating cultural performances that showed the varied traditions of India were among the evening’s highlights. Dancers wowed the crowd with their fluid movements and enthusiasm while wearing colorful traditional clothing.

The atmosphere was festively enhanced by a bustling market filled with stalls selling vibrant apparel, jewelry, and handicrafts.

A special section featured a variety of activities, such as carnival games and Kids Entrepreneurship, so that kids could participate in the celebrations as well.

The gazeebo in the middle of the town was decorated with vibrant flowers, Rangolis displaying the joyous atmosphere and Indian history.

IAB recognizes an organization annually for its outstanding efforts. IAB honored “Saheli-Boston” as well as other New England organizations like Hindi Manch, IAGB, NEMM, FISCO, and TMM this year for their contributions to uniting the neighborhood and supporting our Indian culture in many ways.

The celebration was attended by the selectmen, School Superintendent, a state representative, and town officials, who all much enjoyed the Bollywood dances, music, and food.

Diwali is a time when we come together as a community to celebrate our shared heritage and values, said Ms. Deepa Agrawal, President of the IAB, along with the members of the EC Team Smita Kapadia, Atul Bhammar, Amrit Soni, Shweta Mathur, Vaidehi Pathak, Menka Jethra, Vasantha Kannan, and Shilpa Patangay, who also expressed their happiness at the successful celebration. The custom of lighting the Akash Pradeep as the event’s grand finale symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.