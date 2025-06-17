Sapna Choudhary Calls New Haryanvi Track ‘Balam Chota’ a Tribute to Her Cultural Roots

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Haryanvi star and folk icon Sapna Choudhary has released her latest single, “Balam Chota”, calling it a vibrant celebration of Haryana’s cultural heritage, infused with a modern twist.

Describing the track as a bridge between traditional folk music and contemporary rhythms, Sapna said, “Balam Chota is the kind of track that makes you move without thinking. It’s rooted in our culture but has a fun, fresh energy that connects instantly. I had a blast shooting this one—it’s pure celebration.”

Sung by Ruchika Jangid with lyrics by Mohit Majariya, the track is produced by CR Music and features an infectious, high-energy beat. Directed by Sahil Sandhu, the colorful music video complements Sapna’s dynamic dance moves with bold visuals and a festive atmosphere.

The song is currently streaming on the T-Series Haryanvi YouTube channel and has quickly drawn attention for its mix of traditional elements and modern appeal.

Sapna Choudhary has become a household name in India’s entertainment landscape, known for her electrifying stage performances and viral music videos. She rose to fame with tracks like “Solid Body” and “Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal”, the latter cementing her status as a Haryanvi cultural icon.

Starting her journey through local stage shows to support her family, Sapna transitioned into mainstream success with a thriving career in music, film, and television. She made her film debut with Journey of Bhangover (2017), followed by roles in Veere Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018). Her popularity soared nationwide after appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11.

With “Balam Chota”, Sapna continues to stay true to her roots while evolving her artistic expression for newer audiences. (Source: IANS)