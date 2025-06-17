Lyrical Video of ‘Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham’ from Nithiin’s Thammudu Wins Hearts

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of director Sriram Venu’s upcoming emotional action drama Thammudu, starring Nithiin in the lead role, have released the lyrical video of a heartfelt new song titled “Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham”, drawing praise from fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Sharing the update on his official X handle, Nithiin wrote:

“For all the innocent hearts….#BhuuAntuuBhuutham from #Thammudu. #ThammuduOnJuly4th.”

The soothing track, sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Akshita Pola, is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics penned by Simhachalam Mannela. The song appears to be a touching message from Nithiin’s character to his young niece, urging her to live without fear—even of ghosts—and embrace courage in life’s journey.

The track builds on the film’s core emotional themes, reinforcing the bond between siblings and the idea of overcoming fear to keep one’s word and protect loved ones.

Thammudu has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, which reveals that Nithiin plays a skilled archer. The story revolves around the powerful bond between a brother and sister, set in the mysterious and isolated village of Ambaragodugu—a place with only one route in or out, filled with ominous and intense characters.

The teaser hints that Nithiin’s sister and her child are trapped within this treacherous region, while others urge him to abandon his efforts to rescue them. In a compelling closing line, Nithiin’s character says:

“You are considered dead even if you’re alive if you can’t keep your word. But you’re considered alive even in death if you keep your promise.”

The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra, and Varsha Bollamma in key roles.

Thammudu is produced by Raju–Shirish, with cinematography by K.V. Guhan, Sameer Reddy, and Setu. Music is by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, editing by Sh Prawin Pudi, and art direction by G.M. Sekhar. Stunts are choreographed by Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma, and Ram Krishan.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025. (Source: IANS)