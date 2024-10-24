Salman Khan should apologize to Bishnoi community: Anup Jalota

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer and musician Anup Jalota has said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community as he doesn’t want his “friends or family to be harmed”.

Salman was accused of hunting a black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The incident took place in 1998 during the filming of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain” in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The superstar has reportedly received death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi several times over the incident.

Talking about politician Baba Siddique’s murder and the threats the superstar has been getting, Jalota told IANS: “Salman Khan should first and foremost take the first flight and go to the Bishnoi temple and apologize to the community irrespective of whether he has done it or not. I don’t want his friends or his family to be harmed. So the right thing to do is to apologise.”

Jalota further shared that “apologising makes a person big.”

“So Salman Khan should apologise immediately.”

When asked about veteran lyricist Salim Khan’s statement on Salman not apologising since he has been acquitted from the case, Jalota shared: “Salim Khan sahab jo kahenge wo bilkul sahi hai, apne dang se, unka vichar hai, leke mera jo vichar hai, wo mene bata liya.”

On the night of October 12, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui was murdered by three armed men. He was attacked outside son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Recently, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin Ramesh Bishnoi claimed that Salman Khan had offered money to the Bishnoi community, but they refused to accept it after the Blackbuck incident.

Salman has finally fulfilled his commitment of his character Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”.

On October 22, a source close to IANS said: “Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of Chulbul Pandey cameo in “Singham Again” at 4.00 P.M. today at a Mumbai Suburban Studio. The studio name cannot be given due to security reasons.”

The source added: “Mumbai Police and officials had advised to not shoot at the moment for security reasons but to fulfill his commitments given to Rohit he has decided to shoot today amidst 120 individual security guards and 30 police officials.” (IANS)