Papon Makes Odia Music Debut, Says Language Has “Beautiful Emotional Depth”

MUMBAI, India — Playback singer Papon has made his debut in Odia music with the romantic track “Kuni Kuni,” describing the language as one with a “beautiful emotional depth” that allowed him to express love and longing in a pure and natural way.

“Kuni Kuni” is a soft, melodic composition that explores themes of romance and tenderness, blending gentle music with poetic lyrics to create a soothing listening experience. The song features lyrics by Sunil Parida and music composed by Bharat-Hitarth.

Speaking about singing in Odia for the first time, Papon said the experience was both new and enriching. Hailing from Assam, where music is closely tied to emotion and storytelling, he said adapting to the Odia language required careful attention to pronunciation, rhythm, and cultural nuances.

“Singing in Odia was a completely new experience for me. Being from Assam, I was excited to explore a different linguistic and musical space. Odia has a beautiful emotional depth, and once I understood the dialect and its nuances, the song began to flow very naturally. It helped me express romance in a very pure and honest way,” Papon said.

The singer also expressed gratitude to listeners in Odisha, saying the song was a way to connect more deeply with them.

“I have always received immense love from audiences across India, and this song is my humble way of connecting with my Odia fans. I hope they feel the sincerity and warmth we have poured into ‘Kuni Kuni,’ and that it becomes a song they make memories with,” he said.

With “Kuni Kuni,” Papon adds Odia as the 11th language in his singing career. He has previously recorded songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Mishing, Bodo, Tiwa, and Punjabi, reflecting his wide linguistic range and continued exploration of India’s diverse musical traditions. (Source: IANS)