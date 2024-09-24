Sachin-Jigar on their latest track ‘Mere Mehboob’: ‘We were inspired by the storytelling’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar, unveiled their electrifying number ‘Mere Mehboob’ from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

The video of the song features Triptti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao in their sizzling avatars which is set in the backdrop of the 90’s era that completely delves into the entire theme.

During the recent music launch event, the ‘Tere Vaaste’ fame duo shared about their creative process. Sachin-Jigar commented, “We were inspired by the storytelling vibe of the 90s for this song. The whole film carries that nostalgic vibe, and we wanted ‘Mere Mehboob’ to stay true to that feeling while being completely original. We are proud to be flag bearers of original music, and we always look up to legends like Viju Shah and Nadeem-Shravan who have influenced us.”

The song has received a big thumbs-up from the netizens for its catchy beat and the entire setup based on the old-age era. The song is currently available on all music streaming platforms.

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ helmed by ‘Dream Girl’ fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on 11 October 2024 in a clash with Alia Bhatt starrer- ‘Jigra’ helmed by Vasan Bala.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii, the comedy-drama also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

Hitesh Sonik who is best known for the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise has handled the background scores.

In 2009, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya began working with each other and composed a song for Govinda starrer- ‘Life Partner’.

Earlier, they both were assistants to Pritam and programmed and arranged music for several composers including A. R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Anu Malik, Nadeem–Shravan and Sandesh Shandilya.

In 2018, they created the company White Noise Studios which aims to launch new talent and offer them opportunities in the music industry.

The duo has composed several songs for films such as ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Stree’, ‘Gold’, ‘Angrezi Medium’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and ‘Stree 2’. (IANS)