India, US efforts help create green jobs: US envoy

New Delhi– The strides jointly made by India and the US in terms of climate change mitigation and energy transition not only lead to a better planet but also create the much anticipated green jobs, Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy, Jorgan K. Andrews, said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 21st India-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) here, the top US embassy official noted the India-US relationship “is getting deeper and wider from all aspects”.

Highlighting the need to curb climate change, he said that “if not resolved, climate change would have a significant impact on the collective prosperity of both the countries”.

The theme of the 21st economic summit was “Building Bridges, Shaping Futures: Pioneering Pathways for 21st Century Growth”.

“The impact on our collective prosperity if we do not solve these climate change problems together is profound. Together, I think we are doing some amazing things both at the government level and in private sector to reduce emissions to help India find a path for growth and development that does not overly exacerbate global climatic challenges and also, these changes would create the well-paying green jobs that I know we would all like to see,” said Andrews.

Observing the fast pace of growth in bilateral ties, he said the strengthening and robust ties have provided “tremendous benefit” for people in both the countries.

The statement comes close on the heels of the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden last week in the US on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit.

Andrews said the India-US Commercial Dialogue and the CEOs forum would be held next week in the US with the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo co-chairing the meetings.

“Next week the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will be in Washington and he’ll have a chance to meet with his counterpart Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Together they will co-chair the US, India commercial dialogue, and CEO forum. This is another one of these crucial links between government and industry that helps us build-out,” he said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the summit, Abhay Sinha, Director General, Services Export Promotion Council, said trade with US comprises a significant portion of India’s overall services exports worth about $350 billion.

He was of the view that ongoing efforts should be made to develop synergy and create opportunities in services and manufacturing sectors in the US market for Indian businesses.

Lalit Bhasin, Summit Chair and Immediate Past National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, citing the latest round of agreements between both the countries last week, said the robust bilateral cooperation and mutual support could be gauged from media reports on the number of pacts signed between both the countries, which ensure a continued strengthening of the ties.

“Whosoever wins the November (US) election, the India-US ties will continue to grow stronger and stronger,” Bhasin noted.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, a former IAS officer, who is the advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the state “provides one of the best business environments in the country with a robust implementation of the rule of law”.

Inviting global investors to Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi said “it is one of the most investor-friendly states with a clear and attractive foreign direct investment policy”. (IANS)