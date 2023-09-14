‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ is a tribute to the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singers Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth have released their new song ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’, which is a simple, soulful and heartfelt modern tribute to the timeless love story of Radha and Krishna.

Announced back in Janmashtami, the song marks the fourth collaboration between the renowned mother-son duo, following their previous hit ‘Rangi Saari’.

‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ is a modern folk-laden electro-pop song that beautifully captures the essence of love and devotion, drawing inspiration from the eternal Radha-Krishna tale, while showcasing the vocal power of the mother-son duo.

The accompanying music video is a visually stunning animation portrayal, seamlessly blending ancient and modern art elements to depict the story of Radha serenading her beloved Krishna.

However, a twist unfolds as Radha and Krishna find themselves in different worlds – one animated and the other live-action, symbolising the challenges love can conquer.

The video shows Krishna playing his flute in animation, walking to the live action world where Radha who knows he is arriving is awaiting him, and dressing up.

The animation in the music video is very fluid, dynamic and well produced, much like the song in itself, which perfectly blends the aesthetics of folk, pop, electronic with a slight filmy flair.

The music production is also top notch, employing a very open but slightly restricted sound design where all the instruments are highlighted very well, while never overpowering the vocals.

Talking about the song, Kavita Seth said: “Folk music has a unique charm that I’ve always admired. ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ is a song that has lingered in my thoughts for years, and I thought it could be reimagined with a contemporary twist.

“Moreover, I believe that Lord Krishna and Radha’s eternal love story is a profoundly beautiful narrative from our mythology that resonates deeply with us as Indians. This song is a tribute to that timeless love story, and I hope it inspires a new generation to love with pure devotion,” she added.

Describing the song, Kanishk Seth said: “I’m truly thrilled about ‘Saanware Aijaiyo.’ It’s a fantastic blend of tradition and modernity that our audience adores. During the recording, I couldn’t help but reminisce about the stories of Radha-Krishna my mother, Kavita Seth, used to tell me.”

“It’s a special day today as it’s my mother’s birthday, and I’m confident this song will be a hit. The music video is a beautiful representation of the song’s theme. The team worked tirelessly to merge two worlds seamlessly, and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to it,” he added. (IANS)