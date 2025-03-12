Rohit climbs to No. 3, Gill remains on top in ODI rankings after Champions Trophy triumph

- Advertisement -

Dubai– After the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy-winning campaign, India skipper Rohit Sharma moved up to third place in the ODI batting rankings chart, led by fellow opener Shubman Gill.

India lifted their third Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai, star performers from both teams have been rewarded in the rankings update released on Wednesday.

Rohit, who smashed a match-winning 76 off 83 balls in the final, jumped two places to third. For his impressive performance in the final, Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match trophy. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who amassed 218 runs in the tournament, remains in the top five (fifth place) following his haul of 218 runs in the tournament.

New Zealand’s batters also made notable progress. Daryl Mitchell moves up one place to sixth, while young sensation Rachin Ravindra climbs an impressive 14 spots to 14th. Glenn Phillips also makes a leap, advancing six places to 24th.

New Zealand’s skipper Mitchell Santner was one of the standout performers with the ball, taking nine wickets in the tournament, including two in the final. His efforts see him jump six places to No.2 in the ODI bowling rankings, just behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana.

Fellow Kiwi Michael Bracewell also made a significant gain, moving 10 places up to 18th.

India’s spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja saw their rankings improve after their key contributions in India’s unbeaten campaign. Kuldeep, who picked up seven wickets, climb to No.3, while Jadeja moved up to 10th after claiming five wickets.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai remained the top-ranked ODI all-rounder, but the Champions Trophy saw a major shake-up just below him. Mitchell Santner rose to fourth, while Michael Bracewell (up to 7th) and Rachin (up to 8th) make jumps after their all-round displays. (IANS)